"Dr. Sasha Thackaberry is the Vice Provost of Digital & Continuing Education at Louisiana State University. Sasha graciously agreed to answer my questions about her current position, her career path, and the future of digital learning at LSU."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This Q&A digs into the details of LSU's approach to digital learning. Read how they are foregrounding next-gen ideas like stackability and flexible pathways to create experiences that connect with every student.