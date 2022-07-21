3 Features to Know in this Freshly Enhanced, AI-Driven Content Manager Solution

22Miles (opens in new tab) launched the latest iteration of its Content Manager software. Content Manager V7 enables users to design, control, and deploy content for videowalls, digital signage, kiosks, wayfinding and mobile devices—all from an upgraded unified portal. The new version is equipped with new features that make digital content distribution fast, easy, and secure for systems at any scale.

“For V7, we wanted to make the content creation process faster and easier, while also building out the robust control and management capabilities large-scale deployment demand. Our new AI and ‘pick-and-click’ design features make it incredibly simple to create powerful visual experiences,” said Tomer Mann, chief revenue officer for 22Miles. “Integrators and system owners can design and push dynamic, customized content out to hundreds of screens faster than ever before.”

Content Manager V7: 3 Things to Know

1. AI-Assisted Rapid Content Development

Content Manager V7 debuts the new 22Miles Smart Template Center. Here, users can browse over 1,000 templates in categories including interactive experiences for digital signage, information boards and space utilization, including room booking or hot desking. New AI features auto-populate all template previews with customers’ own logos, branding, and content, allowing them to visualize real-world use cases. As users select “favorite” templates, the Smart Template Center’s recommendation engine suggests additional options. Each favorite is automatically added to a folder for fast retrieval and use.

2. Enhanced Content Support

Content Manager V7 offers new rapid third-party API integration features. Users can input the URL for any API into the template design page, and the platform’s built-in AI will auto-populate the data and content retrieved from the API into the template. Office365, Google Calendar, and PowerBi integrations are natively included, and users can add their own APIs with little or no scripting required. 22Miles offers API scripting and filtering support services if necessary.

Content Manager V7 also allows users to add dynamic, interactive features like widgets and behavioral calls to actions – such as the ability to reserve a space, check in, or cancel a reservation – with a simple “drag-and-drop” or button selection. These one-click widget customization options include the proprietary 22Miles Carry2Mobile solution, a free upgrade available to all 22Miles customers. Carry2Mobile duplicates sign content as an HTML5 page on the viewer’s mobile device via a QR code scan. This enables the audience to take promotions, directions, event schedules and more with them after they walk away from a kiosk or sign.

3. Content Management and Control for Enterprise Users

Content Manager V7 also grants users complete control over their visual communications ecosystem. Users can visualize and edit content schedules in the new playlist-style graphic interface and see the current content status for any device in the new remote live viewer. Corporate accounts can also lock features, content and zones, with hierarchical account privileges for regional and site-level control. To simplify maintenance, V7 features new integrated remote digital signage player control, allowing system owners to use their mobile phone as a touchscreen controller for any physical player.

“Over the past 18 months we’ve worked to make Content Manager V7 scalable for any project size and suitable for any device,” said Joey Zhou, founder and lead solution architect for 22Miles. “We thought about everything our customers need and what the future of the market demands: simplicity, flexibility, value and control. The result is the most powerful and intuitive visual communications content editor in the world.”