2020 DIGI Awards Open for Entries

The entry platform is now officially open for Digital Signage Magazine's 2020 DIGI Awards. The awards recognize the best digital signage applications and the most innovative new products for the digital signage market.

(Image credit: Future)

“Each year, we are fascinated by the amazing entries within the digital signage industry. The strong number of entries in recent years reflect digital signage's impact on the overall AV integration category,” said Camille Burch, editor, Digital Signage Magazine. “This year, we are looking forward to entries that reflect the tremendous impact digital signage continues to have on the global technology market.”



There are two DIGI Awards categories: Best New Product for Digital Signage and Best Digital Signage Design and Installation.

Best Digital Signage Design and Installation. is open to all digital signage installations completed between October 2018 and October 2019, regardless of the application or the number of screens installed.

Best New Product for Digital Signage entries must be launched between October 2018 and October 2019.

To enter the 2020 DIGI Awards, visit https://future.swoogo.com/digiawards2020.

The deadline to enter is November 15, 2019.

To see the 2019 DIGI Award winners, visit https://www.avnetwork.com/news/announcing-the-2019-digi-award-winners