21st Annual AudioMasters Benefit Tees Off to Great Success

Nashville recently hosted the 21st Annual AudioMasters golf tournament, raising over $35,000 for the Nashville Engineer Relief Fund (NERF), the benefactor of each year’s tournament. Taking place over two days, this year’s returning title sponsors hosted the JBL Professional AudioMasters Live (Thursday, May 17) the and Sweetwater AudioMasters (Friday, May 18) tournaments, bringing together audio industry professionals from the Nashville area and beyond, and completely selling-out sponsorships for both days of play.

Each year, the AudioMasters tournament is also the primary funding mechanism for the home-grown 501(c)(3) non-profit Nashville Engineer Relief Fund (NERF). NERF provides financial assistance for individuals in the greater Nashville audio engineering community who, through illness and tragic circumstances, are unable to practice their profession or face other serious problems.

AudioMasters 2018 Hole Sponsors API show off their crabcake sandwiches being offered to attendees.

“This is truly a unique event and a great cause,” said Steen Tychsen, sales and communications director, USA for DPA, whose company participated as a first-time hole sponsor during both days of play. “Nashville audio professionals come together as a community to help their own at the AudioMasters. DPA is proud to aid that cause, while the tournament also gave us the opportunity to meet and mingle with our end-users and future clients. We will be back.”

The event is produced by the Nashville AES section with event coordinator George Jones and his company, Premier Golf Services. The holes are sponsored by area studios, live sound providers, service and sales companies, industry organizations, manufacturers, and others with ties to the Nashville audio community. Activities at held at every tee, ranging from food and beverage, to swag, competitions, and more. Both days of the tournament ended with catered dinner and presentation of trophies and competition prizes.

2018 AudioMasters sponsors include: API, The Recording Academy, Clyne Media, AES, Genelec, Morris, MIX and Pro Sound News magazines, Audio-Technica, SSL, DPA Microphones, Sound Stage (Black River), Westlake Pro and many others. JBL Professional and Sweetwater were the title sponsors.