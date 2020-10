"We asked educators, edtech executives and stakeholders to look to the future and share their thoughts and predictions about what trends will be most prominent in 2020."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While only time will tell what trends will gain traction this year, it's still interesting to look at predictions of what is to come. eCampus News gathered the perspectives of different stakeholders to paint a picture of what we might see in edtech in 2020.

Find Out More!