122-Inch Model Joins Planar UltraRes L Series All-in-One LED Platform

The Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED platform is expanding with the release of a unique 122-inch display model. The 122-inch display is designed to support smaller, medium-sized conference rooms and classrooms, with the same new and improved benefits of the Planar UltraRes L Series.

The newest size features the Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED platform’s latest advancements, including an increased color gamut and MicroLED technology delivering more vibrant colors, deeper blacks and better contrast for a more immersive user experience. Customers also benefit from Full HD resolution and 800-nit brightness, producing three times more brightness while consuming much less power per unit of brightness.

“Planar customers have requested a 122-inch size which offers an expanded digital canvas to optimally fit into medium-sized conference rooms and classrooms,” said Robert Detwiler, senior director of product management and training at Planar. “With this introduction, our award-winning Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED platform now offers a size to cover a majority of small, medium and large-sized environments. We’re excited to further our efforts of making LED accessible for more customers in more settings.”

The 109-inch, 122-inch and 136-inch Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED displays enable quick assembly with only two people and can be powered using a single 110V cable. In addition to step-by-step installation, the platform’s intuitive, pre-configured column LED design supports simplified maintenance. Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED displays also allow customers to integrate the solution in a fixed location or as a mobile resource with rolling floor stand and wall mount options. This includes lobby and control room settings, in addition to classrooms, meeting rooms and beyond.

Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED displays include on-board processing, an ultra slim bezel, 24x7 reliability and integrated video and audio electronics as well as 10-point IR touch technology for quick collaboration. Content sharing and collaboration is further enhanced with the solution’s five video inputs, which allow users to view up to four sources at once. Planar UltraRes L Series all-in-one LED platform supports picture-in-picture, dual, triple and quad layouts.