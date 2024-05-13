107-Foot Video Display Lights Up The Façade of Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino

Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino is welcoming guests with a massive new LED video display on the exterior of the building. The new façade showcases high-end LED video from SNA Displays and Agility AVL. The venue offers dining, live shows, hotel accommodations, and gaming. Future phases will include retail and commercial space, a hotel, an entertainment/event facility, a culture center, and much more.

This is the first phase of the Spokane Tribe Economic Project (STEP), a 145-acre mixed-use development just east of Spokane International Airport. Agility AVL, an audio-video design and build firm, oversaw the installation on behalf of Spokane Tribe.

“With its eye-catching visuals and dynamic displays, the installation of this exterior façade that will be used for on-premises messaging will ideally help the casino stand out and attract even more guests traveling on Highway 2 in Airway Heights,” said Kevin Hill, VP of marketing and sales at Agility AVL.

The resort and casino’s new corner-wrap display is built with SNA Displays’ 10mm EMPIRE Exterior LED video technology. At 20.6x107.7 foot (624x3,280 pixels), the façade-mounted outdoor LED screen processes approximately two million pixels.

“High-end LED video screens like this are a mainstay for gaming and entertainment venues,” said Doug Fundator, director of sales for casinos and gaming at SNA Displays. “They draw the eye, deliver important messaging, and, perhaps most importantly, get visitors excited to enter.”