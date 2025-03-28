1 SOUND Helps Niagara Parks Power Station's 'Transformative Journey'

The Niagara Parks Power Station in Niagara Falls, Ontario, has undergone a transformative journey, now an immersive museum that blends history, technology, and storytelling. Two new exhibits—the Tesla Coil Exhibit and the Niagara Parks Tunnel—needed an advanced audio solution to enhance the experience, support live demonstrations, and ensure that both the exhibits were amplified with clarity. The solution was found in 1 SOUND loudspeakers.

Niagara Parks Power Station and Branch AV

Located in a former power plant, the Niagara Parks Power Station museum faced unique acoustical challenges in its vast, industrial space. To overcome these challenges, Branch AV was contracted to design and install a high-performance audio system for both exhibits. Branch AV’s goal was to create an audio setup that could handle live demonstrations, video projections, ambient experiences, and private events, all while delivering exceptional sound quality.

For the Tesla Coil Exhibit, Branch AV needed an audio solution that could support hourly presentations, video projections, music playback, and private events. The 1 SOUND Tower LCC44 loudspeakers were selected as the primary left and right speakers, supported by two Tower LF44 low-frequency extension columns. This setup provided full-range, high-fidelity sound with exceptional clarity, perfect for the museum's dynamic, multi-purpose needs.

The LCC44 speakers' cardioid properties played a crucial role in ensuring that sound did not bleed into other exhibit areas or reverberate off the metal alternator structure, where the speakers were mounted. These properties were especially important for the Tesla Coil Exhibit, where presentations took place daily in front of the loudspeakers. The low-frequency columns, LF44, provided balanced and melodic low-end response, enhancing music playback and speech clarity.

The setup also included a Shure Beta 58A wireless microphone, used by the museum staff for the hourly presentations. This microphone was a great choice, ensuring clear communication with visitors even when there may be louder ambient room noise.

Branch AV worked closely with 1 SOUND’s hardware to create custom mounts for the Tower speakers, which were securely installed inside the alternator structure. The compact size of the LCC44 allowed for this precise placement while maintaining a clean aesthetic for the exhibit. They hid the Towers in plain sight, mounting the loudspeakers into a featured structure in the exhibit. The LCC44’s true line array design also prevented feedback, which was essential for ensuring that presenters could walk directly in front of the speakers without issue.

Challenges and Solutions

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

The Tesla Coil Exhibit presented several challenges. The museum's industrial nature, with its tall ceilings, glass walls, and permanent metal structures, created a challenging acoustic environment. Branch AV’s solution involved selecting the LCC44 speakers for their rear-cancellation properties and controlled dispersion. The design minimized sound bleeding into surrounding areas, while the compact size ensured that the system wouldn’t dominate the space visually. The Tower Series was the ideal fit, as its line array technology eliminated feedback when microphones crossed paths with the speakers.

For the Tunnel Exhibit, located in a carved-out space beneath Niagara Falls, the audio design needed to overcome the constant exposure to moisture. The tunnel’s construction exposed the system to significant water flow, making waterproof, durable equipment a necessity. 1 SOUND’s IP55-rated speakers, including the LCC44 towers and WSUB45 subwoofers, were the perfect fit for this wet environment. The long-throw capability of the Tower Series minimized the number of loudspeakers required while ensuring deep, immersive sound throughout the tunnel.

The WSUB45 subwoofers, designed to be weather-resistant, delivered low-end response, further enhancing the sensory experience for visitors traveling through the tunnel.

The audio system was designed not only for exceptional performance but also for ease of use. The simplicity of the setup meant that the museum staff could operate the system with minimal effort, making it ideal for regular use, including hosting private events. The collaboration between Branch AV and 1 SOUND resulted in a user-friendly, yet highly functional audio solution that complemented the museum’s goals.

The installation of 1 SOUND loudspeakers at the Niagara Parks Power Station Museum has set a new standard for museum audio. The discreet Tower LCC44 and LF44 speakers, along with the WSUB45 subwoofers, provided superior sound clarity, deep bass, and seamless coverage in challenging acoustical environments. The Tower LCC44, with its cardioid properties, compact design, and durability, ensured that both the Tesla Coil and Tunnel Exhibits continue to deliver an immersive experience for visitors.

Thanks to the advanced capabilities of 1 SOUND loudspeakers, the Niagara Parks Power Station Museum has transformed into an interactive, engaging destination where audio technology enhances storytelling and the overall visitor experience. The system’s versatility and user-friendly design make it a standout solution for any museum or exhibition space looking to elevate its audio experience.

“The Niagara Parks Power Station is charging ahead in creating interactive experiences for its visitors," concluded George Puthenkulam, partner of Branch AV. "For their latest exhibits, we provided streamlined AV systems tailored to each unique space, enhancing the storytelling behind the technology. The 1 SOUND Tower Series was the perfect fit for the Tesla Exhibit, delivering exceptional full-range clarity and power. Presenters walk directly in front of the speakers, and there’s no feedback! With 1 SOUND, we've achieved what we proudly believe to be the best museum sound."