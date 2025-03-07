Check out America's First Hologram Zoo Where 'Technology Meets Wildlife'

A zoo with no animals? Well, at least no real ones.

Welcome to Zoocade. The Austin, TX venue is home to 15-20 holographic animals brought to life by 3D art, projectors, and software. Visitors walk through a tunnel that takes them to countries around the world, like Africa and Australia, but be ready—these animals may be a bit naughty and will jump right at you.

Zoocade | Dinosaurs - YouTube Watch On

The project was handled by Axiom Technologies, which we first reported on the company's Hologram Zoo in Brisbane, Australia back in 2023. The Austin variation is similar: It is an AR experience in which visitors walk down a high-tech hallway more than 75-feet long and 36 feet wide with 3D glasses on, bringing the 3D animal art to life right in front of them. Portions of the exhibit, which is approximately a 30-minute adventure, even let you "feed the fishes"... just make sure you don't swim with them.

It's not all a holographic safari, though. Take a trip to the North Pole, but make sure your nice as you may see Santa. Plus, travel back in time for a roaring good time walking with dinosaurs.

Axiom Technologies is looking to continue its holographic empire. There are already locations in Brisbane, China, Canada, and now Austin, with more on the horizon.

Zoocade | Africa - YouTube Watch On