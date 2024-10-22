Serving Up an Immersive Visual Feast

Culinary Misfits, a trendy new bar and restaurant in Crown Point, Indiana, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with a remarkable AV setup that contributed to its unique ambiance. The project, managed by GKD Technologies and Andy Spolar of AWA Reps, utilized cutting-edge technology, including Crimson AV’s VW4600G3 Video Wall Mount, to create an immersive and dynamic dining experience.

Culinary Misfits wanted to establish itself as a go-to spot, not only for delectable food and drinks but also for a visually engaging experience. The establishment comprises a main dining area and an exclusive upstairs lounge available for private events. The challenge was to integrate an AV system that met the aesthetic and functional requirements of both spaces.

(Image credit: Crimson AV)

Dave Mackiney, an integrator with GKD Technologies and a seasoned professional with previous successful ventures with Culinary Misfits, collaborated with Andy Spolar from AWA Reps to design and implement the AV systems. The seamless integration of Crimson AV mounts, LG displays, and advanced control systems resulted in a visually stunning and operationally efficient environment.

In the main dining area, a 3-by-3 video wall using LG commercial panels with the VW4600G3 Video Wall Mount features push-in, pop-out technology for easy service. The design allows for a flexible display of three full-size images, or overlaying them across four displays in a 2-by-2 configuration. The upstairs lounge features a 2-by-6 video wall of LG commercial panels, deployed with an unconventional utilization showing three full-size images across four displays. Additionally, in areas accommodating children, individual LG TV displays were mounted using Crimson ceiling mounts.

Ultimately, Crimson AV’s VW4600G3 Video Wall Mounts were selected for their numerous superior features, including the aforementioned push-in, pop-out technology for easy access to middle displays; six points of adjustment for precise alignment; up to 3 inches of depth adjustment to accommodate uneven walls; an 11-inch pull-out extension for easy wiring; lateral shift, vertical adjustment, and leveling for optimal positioning; and an integrated dual-keyed lock system for security.

When it came to control in both the main dining area and the upstairs lounge, the team opted for RTI systems, ensuring seamless management of the entire AV setup and providing an intuitive interface for staff and guests. For video distribution, they selected AVPro Edge’s MXNet video over IP, enhancing the flexibility and scalability of the video distribution system.

Culinary Misfits’ one-year anniversary celebration showcased the successful synergy of innovative AV solutions and meticulous planning. The Crimson AV VW4600G3 Mounts, coupled with LG commercial panels and advanced control systems, contributed to the restaurant’s atmosphere, making it a memorable destination for patrons seeking not only gastronomic delights but also a visually captivating experience.