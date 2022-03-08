The Technology Manager's Guide to Reimagining the Workplace

Get your free copy of AV Technology's Guide to Reimagining the Workplace – 3 technology managers take you behind the scenes; 38 industry thought leaders share their insights; 4 case studies demonstrate how to enable collaboration; 33 products that will unite your workforce

AVT Guide to Workplace AV/IT
AV/IT Team
3 technology managers take you behind the scenes: Williams natural gas company, Dell, and the National Governors Association.

Thought Leaders
38 industry thought leaders share their insights. Whether it's the shift in culture, space planning, or technologies, work from anywhere has forever changed the corporate meeting space.

Case-in-Point
4 case studies demonstrate how to enable collaboration, create engaging spaces, and ensure intelligibility.

Products That Matter
33 products that will unite your workforce and reshape the new workplace--from massive video walls and interactive displays, auto-framing PTZs, switchers, software, to cloud solutions, and more.

