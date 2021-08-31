Download free, The Technology Manager's Guide to Fall 2021: The Hybrid/HyFlex Higher Ed Campus

For the 2021/22 school year, more classrooms are being designed to accommodate hybrid and HyFlex modalities as an enduring solution.

In this guide, you will hear from eight university AV/IT directors on how they are approaching the fall semester, as well as the manufacturers developing classroom solutions for today and tomorrow.

You will read inspiring higher ed case studies from across the globe, and discover products designed to keep educators and students engaged.

Download Now