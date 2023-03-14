Roadmap 2023: Planar

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Steve Seminario, Vice President of Product Marketing at Planar (opens in new tab)

Last year, Planar completed some of our most compelling installations while extending and enhancing our product offerings tailored to hybrid collaborative meeting spaces, signature public installations, and professional in-camera visual performance for virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR). We’re looking forward to building on this momentum in 2023. This starts with continued efforts to make MicroLED technology more accessible to more customers in more markets. Following significant pricing actions last year to provide customers with more value and integrators with increased margins, we remain committed to advancing MicroLED solutions for customers and educating the industry on the many advantages this powerful technology presents.

With the rising popularity of hybrid meeting rooms, unified communications, and video conferencing, we’ll maintain a strong emphasis on providing our customers with wide-view LED display products that allow for broadened viewing and watching multiple content sources at a time. Today, we’re seeing 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratio configurations help companies facilitate authentic and engaging video conference experiences in conference rooms with both in-person and remote participants. This demand will grow as organizations continue to embrace hybrid work models and look for ways to improve productivity amongst employees.

We’re also seeing growing interest in high-resolution, high-bright indoor and outdoor display solutions. This includes technologies that are designed to deliver exceptional visual performance in high-ambient light environments as well as withstand the weather. As an established leader in narrow-pixel-pitch LED, we’ll be closely monitoring advancements in pixel pitch and brightness options to further innovate and introduce offerings that address evolving customer demand and provide first-of-its-kind, impactful viewing experiences. This will extend into our VP and XR initiatives as we aim to bolster our portfolio of visualization solutions to include more features that allow companies, creatives, and technological professionals to develop incredibly realistic content and transport audiences to spectacular, remote settings.