Roadmap 2023: AtlasIED

Thought Leader: Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for AtlasIED (opens in new tab)

For more than 85 years, AtlasIED has developed innovative audio solutions for a diverse set of commercial environments, but 2023 promises to be one of its most exciting years.

With recent hires in premium engineered solutions and technology, the company will introduce a range of premium loudspeaker solutions as a key part of our 2023 roadmap." —Gina Sansivero, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for AtlasIED

In designing mass communication, IP-based visual and audio communications, distributed audio, and sound masking solutions for commercial projects of every size and scope, we help customers create memorable experiences or deliver mission-critical messages when every second matters. We will have new software and hardware that our engineering and manufacturing teams have continued to fine-tune over 2022. But in 2023, we are anxiously anticipating several partnerships that we will continue to develop, and we expect to see the first results of the collaborations for which we worked hard to set strong foundations in 2021 and 2022.

In recent years, the company has invested significant resources in its manufacturing facilities and talent. With recent hires in premium engineered solutions and technology, the company will introduce a range of premium loudspeaker solutions as a key part of our 2023 roadmap. AtlasIED will leverage our legacy and industry partnerships to deliver premium loudspeaker solutions to serve new and existing market verticals.

The industry and our customers will be able to finally realize the benefits of these partnerships, and we look forward to sharing news in the coming months. Cheers to growth, relationships, and amplified partnerships in 2023!