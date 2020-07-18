PSNI PVP Update: Christie

During the 2020 PSNI Global Evolve Marketing Summit, we sat down with the organization's Preferred Vendor Partners to hear about their latest offerings for integrators.

Interview with Arlonna Seymour, Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Christie.

AVN: Tell us about your latest product.

ARLONNA SEYMOUR: Recently launched in June 2020, the new Christie Griffyn 4K32-RGB , combines Christie’s superior electronics, our proprietary RGB laser illumination architecture with integrated cooling and a sealed optical path for reliable illumination performance creating capabilities that will impress you.

Christie Griffyn 4K32-RGB Pure Laser Projector (Image credit: Christie)

Ready to illuminate any surface with 34,000 lumens while operating at less than 50dB at full brightness, we designed and built this highly advanced projector for demanding large venue applications on the ground or in the air.

AVN: What resources are available to your integrators to market their business?

AS: We’re committed to collaborating with our partners and providing the tools that are needed to achieve profitable revenue growth. Our Christie Partner Program is a significant investment that demonstrates our continuing commitment to our integrators, which includes the tools and resources that can help them develop their business, communicate with their customers to build strong relationships, market Christie products, and access technical support.

For more details on the above programs, please contact Sandy Knoll at sandy.knoll@christiedigital.com or your Christie sales representative.

AVN: How can integrators partner with you on case studies?

AS: We’re constantly adding new customer stories to our website that illustrate how people are using Christie solutions. Our customer stories make great sales tools and are available on our website, in PDF format, and shared via our social media channels. Do you have an interesting application story to share? Please contact your Christie territory sales manager. All we require is the end user contact information, a brief list of Christie products included in the installation, and we’ll take it from there. We’ll contact the end user, get permissions to publish a story, and, finally, draft the story and promote it!

AVN: What is the number one thing integrators can do to market their business?

AS: The most important thing an integrator can do is understand the customer’s pain point. Once you understand the problem—while truly knowing your company’s value proposition—integrators can then determine how they can help be part of the solution. It’s at that point when a marketing strategy and all the tactics that support it can be developed and executed on.

AVN: How is your company dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic?

AS: During the pandemic, Christie has been open for business, just not as usual. As the world experiences this unprecedented global pandemic, we do what we have always done in our 90 years: adapt and move forward together.

We provide innovative AV solutions for 24/7 essential services. Every day, all over the world, our integrated control room solutions give decision-makers on the front lines—from the highest levels of government and national broadcast communications to law enforcement command centers and first responders—quick access to the information they need to make critical decisions.

It’s why keeping our manufacturing facilities open and our production lines running in both Kitchener, ON, and Shenzhen, China, are so important despite lockdowns in many of the countries we do business.

We continue to both meet production demands and focus on the health and well-being of Christie people and their families. All Christie employees around the world with the ability to work remotely are doing so until we’re back to business as usual. We’re planning for a full return to work when it’s safe to do so by ensuring we equip all our offices and facilities with enhanced sanitation protocols, personal protective equipment (PPE), and social distancing best practices.

