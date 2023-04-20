On Workplace 3.X: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic (opens in new tab)

Work from home and hybrid work has changed how we meet, and as a result, business’ conference rooms have incurred some of the largest changes in the office. New conference rooms need to ensure democratization and include all employees whether in-person or dialing in. Smaller meeting rooms, and more of them, are a post-pandemic trend. These rooms need technology and tools for everyone to feel included.

Hardware such as large-screen digital whiteboards and direct-view LED displays, motion-tracking video cameras, and microphones need to fulfill multiple requirements." —Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic

For AV installers, it’s not just making sure the hardware such as large format displays, webcams, or projectors work. AV installers must also offer software solutions that enable teams to share, mirror, and whiteboard. The hardware and software must be able to work together seamlessly for those in the office and employees that are remote.

Today’s conference rooms need to include larger screens that are easy to use and compatible with advanced audio/video equipment.

Solutions need to be versatile and functional. Versatility is a key factor when businesses are investing in re-designing their conference room. Hardware such as large-screen digital whiteboards and direct-view LED displays, motion-tracking video cameras, and microphones need to fulfill multiple requirements. The solutions also need to be functional. High (ideally 4K) resolution; brightness at 400-plus nits, multiple connectivity options, from HDMI and DisplayPort to USB-C; daisy-chain; and split screen capabilities are also highly requested.

The large formal conference room still has its place with larger companies and businesses, but more and more companies are moving to smaller, connected rooms. Versatility and functionality are key in today’s conference rooms that are equipped with both hardware and software, allowing employees to pop in, connect, and collaborate with in-office peers or those that are remote quickly, efficiently, and easily.