On Workplace 3.X: ViewSonic

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic (opens in new tab)

Work from home and hybrid work has changed how we meet, and as a result, business’ conference rooms have incurred some of the largest changes in the office. New conference rooms need to ensure democratization and include all employees whether in-person or dialing in. Smaller meeting rooms, and more of them, are a post-pandemic trend. These rooms need technology and tools for everyone to feel included. 

Hardware such as large-screen digital whiteboards and direct-view LED displays, motion-tracking video cameras, and microphones need to fulfill multiple requirements." —Jeff Muto, Business Line Director at ViewSonic

For AV installers, it’s not just making sure the hardware such as large format displays, webcams, or projectors work. AV installers must also offer software solutions that enable teams to share, mirror, and whiteboard. The hardware and software must be able to work together seamlessly for those in the office and employees that are remote. 

Today’s conference rooms need to include larger screens that are easy to use and compatible with advanced audio/video equipment.

Solutions need to be versatile and functional. Versatility is a key factor when businesses are investing in re-designing their conference room. Hardware such as large-screen digital whiteboards and direct-view LED displays, motion-tracking video cameras, and microphones need to fulfill multiple requirements. The solutions also need to be functional. High (ideally 4K) resolution; brightness at 400-plus nits, multiple connectivity options, from HDMI and DisplayPort to USB-C; daisy-chain; and split screen capabilities are also highly requested.

The large formal conference room still has its place with larger companies and businesses, but more and more companies are moving to smaller, connected rooms. Versatility and functionality are key in today’s conference rooms that are equipped with both hardware and software, allowing employees to pop in, connect, and collaborate with in-office peers or those that are remote quickly, efficiently, and easily.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.