On Workplace 3.X: Sennheiser

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

David Missall, Insights Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

David Missall, Insights Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser
AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: David Missall, Insights Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser

As professionals have toggled between remote and in-person work in recent years, one thing has become clear: Hybrid work is here to say. Companies are already embracing this trend and investing heavily in ensuring their communication technologies are professionally equipped—whether employees are working physically together in a meeting room, in a home office, or on a remote island. 

While video and streaming technologies are often top of mind, the most critical element of any meeting remains the audio." —David Missall, Insights Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser

While video and streaming technologies are often top of mind, the most critical element of any meeting remains the audio. We’ve all experienced how a meeting can be suddenly unproductive if someone is on mute—or worse, if the screen freezes and both audio and video experience interruption. Therefore, in any collaborative meeting space—no matter where participants are located—audio should be the first concern in any AV or IT integration. Getting the first mile right is key; by choosing the right microphone technology in your meeting space, participants can be heard clearly. 

Audio specialist Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Ceiling solutions for meeting spaces, including the TeamConnect Ceiling 2 and TeamConnect Ceiling Medium, integrate a host of smart features such as patented beamforming microphone technology. This leads to greater audio intelligibility and more productive meetings where participants can be heard in the room, everywhere. Sennheiser’s range of TeamConnect Ceiling solutions equip meeting rooms and classrooms of all sizes across the globe thanks to their interoperability with a diverse range of conferencing hardware and software platforms. As the year goes on, AV and IT teams must make sure that their spaces remain productive and collaborative no matter where participants are physically located, and that starts with having the right audio technology in place. 

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.