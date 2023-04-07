On Workplace 3.X: Sennheiser

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: David Missall, Insights Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser (opens in new tab)

As professionals have toggled between remote and in-person work in recent years, one thing has become clear: Hybrid work is here to say. Companies are already embracing this trend and investing heavily in ensuring their communication technologies are professionally equipped—whether employees are working physically together in a meeting room, in a home office, or on a remote island.

While video and streaming technologies are often top of mind, the most critical element of any meeting remains the audio. We’ve all experienced how a meeting can be suddenly unproductive if someone is on mute—or worse, if the screen freezes and both audio and video experience interruption. Therefore, in any collaborative meeting space—no matter where participants are located—audio should be the first concern in any AV or IT integration. Getting the first mile right is key; by choosing the right microphone technology in your meeting space, participants can be heard clearly.

