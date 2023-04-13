On Workplace 3.X: Ross Video

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Matt Morgan, Business Development Manager, Corporate at Ross Video shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Matt Morgan, Business Development Manager, Corporate at Ross Video
AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Matt Morgan, Business Development Manager, Corporate at Ross Video (opens in new tab)

In the past, companies wanted and needed to maximize space in their buildings to get as many people working in those spaces as possible in the name of costs and productivity. Not every company operated this way, but most of us would probably say that the workspaces we used to work in were made up of cubicles and uninspiring meeting spaces. 

"It’s time to create a new corporate meeting space to allow your team to engage, connect, and be inspired to do excellent work." —Matt Morgan, Business Development Manager, Corporate at Ross Video

With the workforce abruptly going remote in 2020 and now with companies wanting their people back in the office, employers are faced with a challenge: How will they transform a once-dull work environment to create an engaging space for their employees to reconnect, engage, and be inspired to do great work?

Trends are showing that a hybrid work schedule may continue to be our new normal. Because of this, that workspace that was once cluttered with rows of cubicles can now be cleared out and transformed into work environments that are more open and allow for active collaboration between co-workers while onsite. We are also seeing more flex spaces created to allow teams to host meetings, stream presentations, or even gather to watch sporting events. 

So, what’s the takeaway? Now more than ever, people desire to connect with others, and the days of cubicles are slowly dwindling away. Now is the chance to build a new workplace environment by leveraging innovative technology. It’s time to create a new corporate meeting space to allow your team to engage, connect, and be inspired to do excellent work.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.