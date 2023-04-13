On Workplace 3.X: Ross Video

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Matt Morgan, Business Development Manager, Corporate at Ross Video (opens in new tab)

In the past, companies wanted and needed to maximize space in their buildings to get as many people working in those spaces as possible in the name of costs and productivity. Not every company operated this way, but most of us would probably say that the workspaces we used to work in were made up of cubicles and uninspiring meeting spaces.

With the workforce abruptly going remote in 2020 and now with companies wanting their people back in the office, employers are faced with a challenge: How will they transform a once-dull work environment to create an engaging space for their employees to reconnect, engage, and be inspired to do great work?

Trends are showing that a hybrid work schedule may continue to be our new normal. Because of this, that workspace that was once cluttered with rows of cubicles can now be cleared out and transformed into work environments that are more open and allow for active collaboration between co-workers while onsite. We are also seeing more flex spaces created to allow teams to host meetings, stream presentations, or even gather to watch sporting events.

So, what’s the takeaway? Now more than ever, people desire to connect with others, and the days of cubicles are slowly dwindling away. Now is the chance to build a new workplace environment by leveraging innovative technology. It’s time to create a new corporate meeting space to allow your team to engage, connect, and be inspired to do excellent work.