On Workplace 3.X: Listen Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Kasey Kaumans, Regional Sales Manager at Listen Technologies (opens in new tab)

When the workplace shifted dramatically in 2020, I had been working remotely for a decade. I was 2,500 miles away from colleagues who worked in our organization’s corporate headquarters, and I was used to the situation, but I remember what it was like in the early days. As the only remote employee at our organization, I had to adapt and find ways to connect and collaborate with team members in the office.

Work from anywhere has forever changed how and where we meet, but we’ve adapted." —Kasey Kaumans, Regional Sales Manager at Listen Technologies

Adaptation had to happen on a macro scale in 2020, when large numbers of employees suddenly began working away from traditional offices and corporate spaces. We already had the necessary technology and knew its capabilities to support work from anywhere, but the situation required a change in mindset. We hadn’t yet tried the concept of working remotely on a massive scale. We all had to get used to a new way of working, managing, and interacting with employees, customers, partners, and suppliers.

The first year of the pandemic, you could tell we were all video fatigued. I was used to leading presentations and demonstrating products and solutions in person. When presentations shifted online and everyone suddenly received information through 10 different video meetings each day, it became more challenging. I think many of us found it difficult to retain the volume of information coming at us through this medium. Three years later, we have adjusted to working and connecting from anywhere. I’m comfortable presenting remotely and in person and have found creative ways to showcase solutions to people whether they are physically in the room with me or on the other side of the world. We can and do have effective and purposeful meetings in different scenarios. Work from anywhere has forever changed how and where we meet, but we’ve adapted.