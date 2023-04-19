On Workplace 3.X: Listen Technologies

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Kasey Kaumans, Regional Sales Manager at Listen Technologies shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Kasey Kaumans, Regional Sales Manager at Listen Technologies
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Kasey Kaumans, Regional Sales Manager at Listen Technologies (opens in new tab)

When the workplace shifted dramatically in 2020, I had been working remotely for a decade. I was 2,500 miles away from colleagues who worked in our organization’s corporate headquarters, and I was used to the situation, but I remember what it was like in the early days. As the only remote employee at our organization, I had to adapt and find ways to connect and collaborate with team members in the office. 

Work from anywhere has forever changed how and where we meet, but we’ve adapted." —Kasey Kaumans, Regional Sales Manager at Listen Technologies

Adaptation had to happen on a macro scale in 2020, when large numbers of employees suddenly began working away from traditional offices and corporate spaces. We already had the necessary technology and knew its capabilities to support work from anywhere, but the situation required a change in mindset. We hadn’t yet tried the concept of working remotely on a massive scale. We all had to get used to a new way of working, managing, and interacting with employees, customers, partners, and suppliers. 

The first year of the pandemic, you could tell we were all video fatigued. I was used to leading presentations and demonstrating products and solutions in person. When presentations shifted online and everyone suddenly received information through 10 different video meetings each day, it became more challenging. I think many of us found it difficult to retain the volume of information coming at us through this medium. Three years later, we have adjusted to working and connecting from anywhere. I’m comfortable presenting remotely and in person and have found creative ways to showcase solutions to people whether they are physically in the room with me or on the other side of the world. We can and do have effective and purposeful meetings in different scenarios. Work from anywhere has forever changed how and where we meet, but we’ve adapted. 

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.