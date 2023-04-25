On Workplace 3.X: BlueJeans by Verizon

By Cindy Davis
Zach Bosin, Vice President of Product and Growth Marketing at BlueJeans by Verizon shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Zach Bosin, Vice President of Product and Growth Marketing at BlueJeans by Verizon
AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Zach Bosin, Vice President of Product and Growth Marketing at BlueJeans by Verizon

There’s no denying the world of work has forever changed, with a hybrid setup the reality for so many organizations. Transitioning into a mix of home, remote, and office work, however, is no easy feat; the process can be complex and the impact significant. 

According to a recent BlueJeans survey of 5,200 workers, frontline managers, and senior executives, employees are burnt out on meetings. They also miss the fun, social aspects of being in an office.

Meeting fatigue can be detrimental to the quality of work and satisfaction, with 64 percent of respondents saying they felt burned out, and 64 percent feeling that they had less time during the day to get work done.

One way to combat this is to help streamline and facilitate more immersive, inclusive, and engaging meetings for all. To better align with shifting workforce dynamics, we are continuously making updates across the desktop, mobile, and room-based versions of BlueJeans to ensure a consistent and full-featured experience for users regardless of device or location. 

With more people back in the office, we also updated our BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams with new usability, customization, and analytics features designed to simplify meeting access and participation from conference rooms. 

To further modernize corporate meeting spaces, the Meeting Owl Pro is a premium 360-degree camera, mic, and speaker combined into one easy-to-use device. It creates the experience of in-person participation for hybrid teams and integrates seamlessly with BlueJeans Meetings to create inclusive meeting experiences for those both in the office and working remotely.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to hybrid work, and no organization has it all figured out. One thing that leaders must get right early on, however, is communication. 

It’s important to have clarity around meeting expectations and goals, but technology can be part of the solution too.

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.