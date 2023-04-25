On Workplace 3.X: BlueJeans by Verizon

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Zach Bosin, Vice President of Product and Growth Marketing at BlueJeans by Verizon

There’s no denying the world of work has forever changed, with a hybrid setup the reality for so many organizations. Transitioning into a mix of home, remote, and office work, however, is no easy feat; the process can be complex and the impact significant.

According to a recent BlueJeans survey of 5,200 workers, frontline managers, and senior executives, employees are burnt out on meetings. They also miss the fun, social aspects of being in an office.

Meeting fatigue can be detrimental to the quality of work and satisfaction, with 64 percent of respondents saying they felt burned out, and 64 percent feeling that they had less time during the day to get work done." —Zach Bosin, Vice President of Product and Growth Marketing at BlueJeans by Verizon

Meeting fatigue can be detrimental to the quality of work and satisfaction, with 64 percent of respondents saying they felt burned out, and 64 percent feeling that they had less time during the day to get work done.

One way to combat this is to help streamline and facilitate more immersive, inclusive, and engaging meetings for all. To better align with shifting workforce dynamics, we are continuously making updates across the desktop, mobile, and room-based versions of BlueJeans to ensure a consistent and full-featured experience for users regardless of device or location.

With more people back in the office, we also updated our BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams with new usability, customization, and analytics features designed to simplify meeting access and participation from conference rooms.

To further modernize corporate meeting spaces, the Meeting Owl Pro is a premium 360-degree camera, mic, and speaker combined into one easy-to-use device. It creates the experience of in-person participation for hybrid teams and integrates seamlessly with BlueJeans Meetings to create inclusive meeting experiences for those both in the office and working remotely.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to hybrid work, and no organization has it all figured out. One thing that leaders must get right early on, however, is communication.

It’s important to have clarity around meeting expectations and goals, but technology can be part of the solution too.