On Workplace 3.X: Avocor

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Dana Corey, Senior Vice President of Avocor shares insight for ensuring meeting equity and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Dana Corey, Senior Vice President of Avocor
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Dana Corey, Senior Vice President of Avocor (opens in new tab)

From collaboration software and hardware to the way we interact with colleagues in meetings (is that a raised hand?), cultural changes demonstrate just how immersed in the “new normal” we’ve already become. 

One of the most exciting changes we are seeing is how the corporate meeting room looks. Many corporations have downsized brick-and-mortar real estate, opting for high-efficiency co-working spaces with productivity—and support for hybrid teams—at their core. 

Corporations want to invest in solutions that can provide high performance but also long-term value and sustainability." —Dana Corey, Senior Vice President of Avocor

Gone is the traditional boardroom table; now we’re seeing a more inclusive approach. Take Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms for example. Its collaborative layout, which situates co-workers side by side, is pretty ground-breaking in itself. However, from an AV perspective, it has opened a huge opportunity to provide the additional digital real estate required from wide-aspect 21:9 displays.

Accelerated with the introduction of Microsoft Teams Front Row, the 21:9 aspect provides a bigger collaborative canvas. Not only can you view colleagues in a side-by-side format, you can also view multiple work assets simultaneously. It’s a more practical and productive solution that offers better meeting efficiency, as well as equity.

At Avocor, we recently released the L Series, our first wide-aspect 21:9 interactive display designed precisely to meet these requirements. This year, we’ll see more software providers delivering solutions for this screen ratio, as well as hardware innovations to support it. 

We’ve also seen a demand for more flexible all-in-one solutions. Corporations want to invest in solutions that can provide high performance but also long-term value and sustainability. This is a key reason why we introduced CollabTouch, which combines the power of Avocor’s interactive displays with the strength of Logitech meeting room solutions such as the Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini. Every aspect can be repurposed or reconfigured for other meeting spaces, as required.

As corporations consolidate digital transformation strategies, we’re now seeing directional technologies that will influence the future of workspace culture. 

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.