On Workplace 3.X: Avocor

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for ensuring meeting equity for all employees and how to deliver the best collaboration experience regardless of location.

Thought Leader: Dana Corey, Senior Vice President of Avocor (opens in new tab)

From collaboration software and hardware to the way we interact with colleagues in meetings (is that a raised hand?), cultural changes demonstrate just how immersed in the “new normal” we’ve already become.

One of the most exciting changes we are seeing is how the corporate meeting room looks. Many corporations have downsized brick-and-mortar real estate, opting for high-efficiency co-working spaces with productivity—and support for hybrid teams—at their core.

Corporations want to invest in solutions that can provide high performance but also long-term value and sustainability." —Dana Corey, Senior Vice President of Avocor

Gone is the traditional boardroom table; now we’re seeing a more inclusive approach. Take Signature Microsoft Teams Rooms for example. Its collaborative layout, which situates co-workers side by side, is pretty ground-breaking in itself. However, from an AV perspective, it has opened a huge opportunity to provide the additional digital real estate required from wide-aspect 21:9 displays.

Accelerated with the introduction of Microsoft Teams Front Row, the 21:9 aspect provides a bigger collaborative canvas. Not only can you view colleagues in a side-by-side format, you can also view multiple work assets simultaneously. It’s a more practical and productive solution that offers better meeting efficiency, as well as equity.

At Avocor, we recently released the L Series, our first wide-aspect 21:9 interactive display designed precisely to meet these requirements. This year, we’ll see more software providers delivering solutions for this screen ratio, as well as hardware innovations to support it.

We’ve also seen a demand for more flexible all-in-one solutions. Corporations want to invest in solutions that can provide high performance but also long-term value and sustainability. This is a key reason why we introduced CollabTouch, which combines the power of Avocor’s interactive displays with the strength of Logitech meeting room solutions such as the Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini. Every aspect can be repurposed or reconfigured for other meeting spaces, as required.

As corporations consolidate digital transformation strategies, we’re now seeing directional technologies that will influence the future of workspace culture.