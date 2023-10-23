On Visualization Technologies: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Jeff Muto, Product Marketing Director at ViewSonic

As witnessed at InfoComm, the biggest trend in AV/IT right now is massive direct-view LED displays. These displays provide AV/IT teams with expanded choices for immersive, impactful, big-screen messaging. Direct-view LED displays ensure that office workers, students, and customers can view content with complete clarity. Most of today’s direct-view LED displays come with exceptional audio and video features, ultra-slim bezels, and detachable system control boxes. These minimalist designs make these displays perfect for corporate lobbies and boardrooms, school auditoriums, retail spaces, and other environments where an impact needs to be made without the cumbersome size and weight of traditional LED video walls.

Direct-view LED solutions boast seamless image quality with an all-in-one modular design that simplifies delivery, installation, and maintenance." —Jeff Muto, Product Marketing Director at ViewSonic

A traditional LED video wall takes time and is complex to set up, from configuration and calibration to image stitching and setting up control systems, which often must be purchased separately—not to mention there are long hours and technical barriers for IT teams. Then, there is the issue of maintenance, as well as hardware and software availability. Finally, these traditional video walls are more complex for users and require a specialized technician to operate.

Direct-view LED solutions boast seamless image quality with an all-in-one modular design that simplifies delivery, installation, and maintenance. Imagine the time and manpower saved when it only takes two AV/IT people a few hours to set up a display anywhere from 135- to 200-plus inches. Plug-and-play design eliminates additional components and accessories, with everything included. Maintenance is easier with front-serviceable modules that do not require moving or turning the display off. Direct-view LED displays also have about twice the lifespan of traditional LCD video walls, without the noticeable drop off in quality after long-term use.

All things considered, direct-view LED displays offer lower TCO and better ROI in the long run.

