On Visualization Technologies: Legrand | AV

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Michelle Montazeri, Manager, Digital Signage at Legrand | AV

A successful deployment uses hidden or “quiet” technology that feels like part of the space; it looks and feels like it fits.

The trends to keep in mind depend on the space we’re considering. If we look at the spaces that are expanding today—museums, amusement parks, and other environments where people are expecting an experience—immersive technology has all but taken over. It’s also not technology-centric, since if you are at a Disneyland, it should feel like a Disneyland.

Those who have deployed successful digital signage applications recognize that having a single software platform makes a world of difference." —Michelle Montazeri, Manager, Digital Signage at Legrand | AV

The other important consideration is putting the experience back into users’ hands. QSRs and even higher ed facilities are empowering the user to navigate as they wish. Consider an airport and how diverse the audience is—how different travelers prefer the experience of navigating to their flight. One person may want to use an app to order their Starbucks ahead to be ready by the time they get through security; another may go to the gate first, then head to the Starbucks and order in person at the kiosk. Successful integrations make it a smooth experience regardless of the way a customer wants to interact.

For higher ed campuses, standardization helps to bridge fragmented campuses. Those who have deployed successful digital signage applications recognize that having a single software platform makes a world of difference—not only to streamlining important tools like emergency messaging but to simplifying the experience for internal users like marketing and IT.

