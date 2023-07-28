On Streaming: Sennheiser

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for planning to integrate the next-gen streaming media ecosystem.

Thought Leader: David Missall, Insights Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser

The availability of live streams for important events, whether that be a company all-hands meeting or a college graduation, has become a non-negotiable. AV and IT teams for enterprises and educational institutions must make sure their AV ecosystem is able to capture and transmit real-time footage of these events in a seamless way for those tuning in from remote locations, and those who want to play it back later. While a clear video with smooth transitions is a key contributor to bringing the event to life for the audience, audio is just as crucial—although often overlooked.

With a little bit of advanced planning to make sure that everyone who will be speaking is set up with correctly positioned wireless or even hard-wired microphones, AV crews can ensure a consistent sound experience for the audience." —David Missall, Insights Manager, Business Communication at Sennheiser

We’ve all experienced how a live televised event can be suddenly halted if the audio cuts out, or worse, if the screen freezes and both audio and video experience interruption. The same goes for a webinar or a virtual sermon from a house of worship. AV and IT teams cannot discount audio when it comes to their streaming ecosystem. While it may sound simple, the value of a quality wireless microphone system that can reject interference and seamlessly fit into their tech stack cannot be underrated. With a little bit of advanced planning to make sure that everyone who will be speaking is set up with correctly positioned wireless or even hard-wired microphones, AV crews can ensure a consistent sound experience for the audience.

