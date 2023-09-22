On Next-Gen Audio: HP Hybrid Systems

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for implementing next-gen audio into meeting spaces and classrooms.

Thought Leader: Andre Reid, Vice President, and Head of Product Management for Audio at HP Hybrid Systems

Balancing work and home life can be challenging, but with the right tools, you can create a professional and supportive atmosphere that makes a real difference in people’s lives. Here are some audio best practices that enhance remote interactions and foster productivity.

First, establish confidence in your audio presence. When you join a meeting, you want to make a strong impression and be present without interruptions. With cutting-edge audio tools, ensure your voice takes center stage while minimizing distractions from background noise. It’s about creating an environment where you can confidently express yourself without worrying about unexpected interruptions, like a bus driving by or your kids playing in the background. We believe in empowering people to engage seamlessly, focusing on the meeting’s content rather than technical glitches.

By expanding the frequency range of human speech, audio devices allow listeners to capture the subtle nuances of tone and better understand accents." —Andre Reid, Vice President, and Head of Product Management for Audio at HP Hybrid Systems

Second, empower users to avoid asking, “Can you hear me?” Nothing breaks the flow of a conversation like constantly questioning the audio quality. By investing in reliable microphones and headsets with exceptional noise-canceling capabilities, you can ensure that your voice is clear and professional, instilling confidence from the moment you join a meeting.

And finally, take steps to combat meeting fatigue and boost engagement. We understand the toll that virtual meetings can take on your energy levels. By expanding the frequency range of human speech, audio devices allow listeners to capture the subtle nuances of tone and better understand accents. This promotes a deeper level of engagement and connection, relieving the strain of constantly trying to decipher what is being said.

At HP, we want to empower people to thrive in hybrid work environments. By optimizing audio quality, we can enhance connections, boost productivity, and create a sense of togetherness. We understand that the little things, like crystal-clear audio and immersive interactions, can make a profound difference in building meaningful relationships.

[15 AV/IT Thought Leaders On Streaming]