On Hybrid Work 2024: Korbyt

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Staisey Divorski, Vice President of Marketing at Korbyt , shares insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Staisey Divorski, Vice President of Marketing at Korbyt
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Staisey Divorski, Vice President of Marketing at Korbyt

We expect 2024 to be the year employers assert their preference for in-person collaboration. We’ve already seen large companies like Google, Meta, Apple, and Amazon tighten their in-office mandates, and others are following their example. That said, the hybrid workplace is here to stay, creating some exciting opportunities for those of us in the AV space.

Employers are investing heavily in their AV infrastructure to ensure that hybrid collaboration is as efficient and productive as possible. More specifically, they see the importance of delivering consistent messages across all employee touchpoints. Whether someone works from home, on the road, or in the office, it’s vital that employers inform their workforce using tools that seamlessly bridge all three scenarios.

Many of our customers are looking for ways to unify their online employee collaboration tools with their digital signage infrastructure. In doing so, virtually every network-connected screen, computer, and the mobile device becomes a dynamic endpoint to deliver rich content to employees." —Staisey Divorski, Vice President of Marketing at Korbyt

We also hear from customers that they want tighter integration with workplace collaboration platforms. These tools are exponentially more useful when they’re tightly integrated with an organization’s internal communications workflow. Many of our customers are looking for ways to unify their online employee collaboration tools with their digital signage infrastructure. In doing so, virtually every network-connected screen, computer, and the mobile device becomes a dynamic endpoint to deliver rich content to employees.

Lastly, we see our customers investing in flexible workspaces that make the best use of available real estate. In many cases, employers have downsized their physical footprint and eliminated dedicated offices in favor of shared, multifunctional workspaces. Customers are asking for new ways to schedule and manage these shared spaces, with the ability to deliver content that changes dynamically based on how a space is being used at any given time.

Collectively, these changes underscore the need to give organizations powerful tools to manage content with a high level of sophistication and precision across any device, anywhere in the world. Reaching employees on their terms has never been more important, and that is a business reality driving innovation not just at Korbyt, but across the entire AV space.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

Roadmaps 2024: 40 AV/IT Companies

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn