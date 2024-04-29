On Hybrid Work 2024: Korbyt

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Staisey Divorski, Vice President of Marketing at Korbyt

We expect 2024 to be the year employers assert their preference for in-person collaboration. We’ve already seen large companies like Google, Meta, Apple, and Amazon tighten their in-office mandates, and others are following their example. That said, the hybrid workplace is here to stay, creating some exciting opportunities for those of us in the AV space.

Employers are investing heavily in their AV infrastructure to ensure that hybrid collaboration is as efficient and productive as possible. More specifically, they see the importance of delivering consistent messages across all employee touchpoints. Whether someone works from home, on the road, or in the office, it’s vital that employers inform their workforce using tools that seamlessly bridge all three scenarios.

We also hear from customers that they want tighter integration with workplace collaboration platforms. These tools are exponentially more useful when they’re tightly integrated with an organization’s internal communications workflow. Many of our customers are looking for ways to unify their online employee collaboration tools with their digital signage infrastructure. In doing so, virtually every network-connected screen, computer, and the mobile device becomes a dynamic endpoint to deliver rich content to employees.

Lastly, we see our customers investing in flexible workspaces that make the best use of available real estate. In many cases, employers have downsized their physical footprint and eliminated dedicated offices in favor of shared, multifunctional workspaces. Customers are asking for new ways to schedule and manage these shared spaces, with the ability to deliver content that changes dynamically based on how a space is being used at any given time.

Collectively, these changes underscore the need to give organizations powerful tools to manage content with a high level of sophistication and precision across any device, anywhere in the world. Reaching employees on their terms has never been more important, and that is a business reality driving innovation not just at Korbyt, but across the entire AV space.