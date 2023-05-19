On Higher Ed Tech: Panasonic Connect

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Darryl Krall, National Sales Manager at Panasonic Connect (opens in new tab)

Over the years, universities have developed studies that confirm a strong correlation between student engagement and student retention. As universities grow their student bodies, they must focus on designing more immersive lecture environments with AV/IT technology.

AV/IT managers must holistically approach this design. Imagine a classroom that’s only designed with video in mind. Sure, remote attendees can see the lecture clearly on their screens, but if they don’t hear what the professor says then they won’t retain the content. This creates a learning gap between remote and in-person students. However, when AV/IT managers prioritize technologies that enhance lighting, video quality, and audio at the same time, this gap closes. That’s why lecture capture solutions, PTZ cameras, wireless microphones, and visual technologies such as projectors and professional displays are must-haves.

Each of these technologies are crucial, so choosing the right device supplier is the make or break to future-proofing a classroom design. It’s important to choose a supplier not only based on quality but adaptability. Higher education and the needs of students are constantly changing. Make sure to work with a technology partner that harnesses a solutions-based approach to solve customer pain points.

Another future-proofing recommendation is to embrace educator technology training. Classroom design and the technology within it only provides benefits if instructors feel comfortable harnessing these technologies, and currently, 50 percent feel the lack of training is a huge obstacle. AV/IT training boosts instructors’ confidence and encourages them to use technology to benefit students for years to come.

Ultimately, AV technologies help students form emotional, thought-provoking, and physical connections to coursework and lessons. With the right classroom design, educators can use these technologies to control and enhance the classroom experience and create an environment that best suits different teaching and learning styles—today and in the future.