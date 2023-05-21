On Higher Ed Tech: Just Add Power

By Cindy Davis
Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power shares insight into designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power
AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power

Today’s higher education classrooms present a robust video distribution application that must support a much richer and more sophisticated remote learning and meeting model. With the remote trend, many classrooms are installed with many new devices, high-res video sources, and other endpoints that will be necessary for providing a superb remote experience. The video distribution system will be paramount. 

AV/IT managers will need a system capable of transmitting 4K60/4:4:4/36-bit color video over a 1GB managed network using existing Cat X cable, or over 10G fiber cable." —Taft Stricklin, Sales Team Manager at Just Add Power

AV/IT managers will need a system capable of transmitting 4K60/4:4:4/36-bit color video over a 1GB managed network using existing Cat X cable, or over 10G fiber cable. Another key piece of the video distribution puzzle will be supporting today’s increasing USB-C-based devices, such as web cameras, and providing KVM control for ease of use. We had this application in mind when we engineered the Just Add Power MaxColor Series 2 transmitter and receiver; it features KVM support, a fiber port connection, and an audio return channel (ARC) while natively supporting 4K60Hz in and out. Instructors can play HDR video, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats. It also boasts power over USB-C—supporting, for example, a USB web camera signal over IP. With the ARC feature, the audio from a TV connected to a MaxColor 2 receiver can be sent across the network to another MaxColor 2 receiver—connected to an audio-video receiver or other ARC-enabled amplifier—making project design even easier and more flexible.

