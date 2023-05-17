On Higher Ed Tech: Hall Technologies

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Hal Truax, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Hall Technologies shares insight into designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Hal Truax, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Hall Technologies
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Hal Truax, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hall Technologies (opens in new tab)

Designing for the classrooms of the future requires streamlined connectivity, collaboration, and communication. USB workflows can be a real challenge, but Hall has made great strides in developing solutions that focus on achieving those three pillars of student success. 

The bottom line is that regardless of the learning environment, faculty should feel like the technology is there to support them." —Hal Truax, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hall Technologies

Being able to send communications signals online, while simultaneously connecting the peripherals in the room—cameras, microphones, speakers, and more—we can truly impact the classroom ecosystem in a positive way for maximum engagement and learning. We believe in creating end-to-end solutions with a user-centric focus that consider all the typical pain points, and have developed solutions that are easy, fluid, and intuitive. Our research and development team develops products that solve these challenges and address the various ecosystems of learning: in-person, distanced, and hybrid. They considered things like legacy equipment converging with new technologies, and how teachers could truly engage students easily and effectively with a simple user interface that controls their presentations and media. The bottom line is that regardless of the learning environment, faculty should feel like the technology is there to support them. 

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.