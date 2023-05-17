On Higher Ed Tech: Hall Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for designing the higher ed classroom for today and the future.

Thought Leader: Hal Truax, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hall Technologies (opens in new tab)

Designing for the classrooms of the future requires streamlined connectivity, collaboration, and communication. USB workflows can be a real challenge, but Hall has made great strides in developing solutions that focus on achieving those three pillars of student success.

The bottom line is that regardless of the learning environment, faculty should feel like the technology is there to support them." —Hal Truax, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hall Technologies

Being able to send communications signals online, while simultaneously connecting the peripherals in the room—cameras, microphones, speakers, and more—we can truly impact the classroom ecosystem in a positive way for maximum engagement and learning. We believe in creating end-to-end solutions with a user-centric focus that consider all the typical pain points, and have developed solutions that are easy, fluid, and intuitive. Our research and development team develops products that solve these challenges and address the various ecosystems of learning: in-person, distanced, and hybrid. They considered things like legacy equipment converging with new technologies, and how teachers could truly engage students easily and effectively with a simple user interface that controls their presentations and media. The bottom line is that regardless of the learning environment, faculty should feel like the technology is there to support them.