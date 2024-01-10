On Esports: Listen Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insight into setting up an esports program within higher education at any level, including the technologies that make a difference and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Thought Leader: Carrie Kaumans, Corporate Channel Marketing Manager at Listen Technologies

Assistive listening systems play an important role in creating immersive experiences for esports athletes and spectators. Assistive listening systems can support athletes and spectators with chronic or situational hearing loss by filtering out ambient noise and delivering audio from games and commentators directly to listeners’ ears via earbuds or headphones connected to receivers. Audio over Wi-Fi assistive listening systems let listeners use their personal smartphones as receivers, so there’s no equipment to check out or return. They simply download a free app on their smartphone, select a channel, and listen to clear, intelligible audio in their ears. If they wear Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids or cochlear devices, they can stream audio from their smartphone to these devices.

Audio over Wi-Fi assistive listening systems let listeners use their personal smartphones as receivers, so there’s no equipment to check out or return." —Carrie Kaumans, Corporate Channel Marketing Manager at Listen Technologies

Assistive listening systems help players and fans overcome the challenges of hearing loss, distance from the audio source, background noise, language, and acoustics that can make hearing difficult, detract from the gaming experience, and prevent participants from fully engaging in esports.

When selecting an assistive listening system for esports, consider who will be using the technology. Do they prefer to borrow equipment or BYOD? Select a system they are likely to use.

Also consider the unique challenges of the space. The esports arena in the Digital Creative Lab at the University of Southern California (USC), for example, is enclosed, and there is a collaborative space adjacent to the arena. To ensure everyone in the collaborative space can experience what is happening inside the enclosed arena, USC selected an audio-over-Wi-Fi assistive listening system. Spectators can follow the action by streaming the audio from the gaming and the instructor in the esports arena. Gamers and spectators with hearing loss can also use the streamed audio for assistive listening.

[On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders]

[On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders]

[On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders]