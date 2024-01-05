On Esports: Just Add Power

AVT Question: Please share insight into setting up an esports program within higher education at any level, including the technologies that make a difference and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Thought Leader: Michael Tuohy, Technical Support Manager, Just Add Power

The explosion of esports has caused ripple effects in the AV integration industry. Live audiences—numbering annually in the millions—have continued to grow yearly, with typically double-digit percentage point increases. With this surge in engagement, there is a growing need to leverage today’s signal distribution technology. AV over IP has become a go-to option to link gamers to the audience, allowing for a rewarding and immersive experience.

When distributing game video for a live or streaming audience, choosing a product that offers visually undetectable latency is of paramount importance. Seconds can be the difference between victory and defeat in a competitive environment. Audience immersion is lost when the spectator is a beat behind the gameplay due to high latency.

Quality is the next focus. Users and the audience want to see the detail and immense color range of modern gaming platforms. A fuzzy, washed-out picture or unclear audio will simply not suffice. Fidelity to the original content must be respected to ensure that details are not lost. When selecting equipment, look for 4K60 resolution with HDR10/ Dolby Vision, deep color support, and multichannel audio.

The final key tenets are scalability and reliability. Systems must be able to span large venues, accommodate creative device placement, and support flexible system sizing. Once installed, the system needs to work reliably; nothing breaks immersion faster than dropped video frames or lost audio. Make sure your chosen equipment is battle-tested and has robust support engineering available to back you up.

Focusing on these performance categories when selecting an AV-over-IP solution and applying creative energy to system design will ensure your esports program has an AV distribution system that will immerse gamers and spectators in the experience, and fuel growth in this exciting industry, for years to come.

