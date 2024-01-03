On Esports: IHSE

By Cindy Davis
Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE USA shares insight into setting up an esports program in higher education.

Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE USA
AVT Question: Please share insight into setting up an esports program within higher education at any level, including the technologies that make a difference and the elements that create an immersive experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Thought Leader: Dan Holland, Marketing Manager at IHSE USA

The ability to obtain, gather, process, and distribute information effectively is key to gaining operational superiority. Many system designers have found KVM display management system (DMS) switching to be an effective means to streamline data access while maintaining an important level of security and data quality. System designers moving toward UHD video are depending on standards bodies to reduce the confusion surrounding the latest 4K and 8K technology. 

Emerging markets are taking advantage of DMS as well, including esports for tournament production. Attended by thousands of spectators in large venues and watched by millions online, these live events combine two production workflows: in-venue presentation and broadcast transmission. DMS KVM extenders and switches streamline both by controlling, switching, managing, converting, and delivering video and audio signals. In the venue presentation workflow, extenders provide the interconnection between player monitors and remotely located gaming computers, offering visually lossless video and instant interactive response to deliver the level of performance players’ demand.

For observers, DMS switches allow operators to instantly choose between live and recorded content for playout on massive screens above the players’ stage. In the broadcast workflow, switches enable production teams to create programming of the highest quality throughout the event, while extenders perform the vital function of translating between computer and broadcast frame rates, ensuring that live content is transmitted and replayed in pristine quality.

