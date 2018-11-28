Martin Audio Appoints Peter Codron UK Sales Manager

An important cog in the restructuring of Martin Audio’s sales team following its successful MBO this summer, has been the appointment of Peter Codron as new UK Sales Manager.

Codron brings 30 years of audio industry knowledge and experience with professional AV production companies, recording studios, live music events, theatrical productions, exhibitions, and conferences. During this time, he has worked in pro audio sales, audio system design, audio editing and engineering, and IT networking.

Particularly strong on sales, Peter Codron steered rental company Entec Sound & Light towards a stronger sales base during his nine years with the company, before taking over the sales manager’s role at SSE Audio Group in 2014, based at their Park Royal facility.

“While I was happy at SSE, after 14 years of working in sales at dealer level I wanted a fresh challenge,” he said. “When [Martin Audio MD] Dom Harter approached me before this year’s Open Days the opportunity was too good to miss. The way the role was outlined to me was exactly what I wanted to do.”

Speaking of his immediate role he said, “Martin Audio has developed a large and exciting portfolio, and so my priority will be to work with the UK dealer network to maximize our growth opportunity, while making sure that the brand is being represented in a positive way. At the same time my background in rental is very strong and that’s an area I can also tap into.

“I have come in at an exciting time, with my eyes wide open, and am certainly looking at this as a long-term challenge.”

Peter will report to the recently promoted Brad Watson, international sales director.

“We are delighted that Peter has joined us," said Watson. "His experience will be invaluable as we plan and execute our next wave of growth. His attention to detail, his belief in a brand ethos and his enthusiastic nature makes him a perfect fit for the Martin Audio family.”