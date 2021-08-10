Snap One has been busy making changes to its business—including re-branding from SnapAV, issuing a public stock offering, and purchasing Access Networks. In this month's AVNetwork Tech Talk, AVNation’s Tim Albright speaks with Scott Normand, commercial market sr. director for Snap One, about the reasons behind the new name and how the company is evolving as both manufacturer and distributor for the commercial and residential tech markets.

About Snap One

Established in 2005 and based in Charlotte, NC, Snap One is a manufacturer and exclusive source of AV, security, control, networking and remote management products for professional integrators. Snap One is an industry leader in the pro-install channel and helps integrators build their businesses by providing a wide range of high-quality products, easily accessible through an intuitive website and backed by award-winning service and support. With a vast catalogue of today’s most popular brands, Snap One is the premier choice for professional installers across the globe. With over 30 pro stores in the US, Snap One blends the benefits of ecommerce with the convenience of local stores. Additional information about Snap One and its products can be found at www.SnapOne.com.