AVIXA's 2020 Volunteer of the Year: Lisa Perrine

Lisa Perrine, CEO of Cibola Systems and SCN Hall of Famer, was recently named AVIXA's Harold Thiel Volunteer of the Year. We sat down with her to hear more of her story.

Lisa Perrine (Image credit: AVIXA)

AVN: How did you get your start in the pro AV industry?

LISA PERRINE: After finishing my undergrad degree in design, I went to work for a small product design group. One of my first projects was a production studio designed to create music video content for (then) new distribution channels like MTV. I learned a lot about audio and video technologies as I designed custom equipment for that studio. Though I eventually gravitated toward workplace applications, the grounding in studio work taught me valuable lessons about acoustics, lighting, and human factors.

AVN: What do you believe will dominate tech conversations for the next year?

LP: Safety is definitely a topic that’s top of mind for my clients. On the physical safety side, there’s greater interest in sensors and hands-free control. There’s also the element of psychological safety, keeping people connected when they work apart and providing choices about where to work. Our clients are particularly interested in hybrid collaboration solutions that engage remote participants more fully, like augmented reality and asynchronous creative tools.

AVN: Tell us a little bit about your volunteer experience with AVIXA.

LP: I volunteer for AVIXA in two areas—education and standards. In addition to coaching a three-day, in-person design thinking course, I teach shorter online courses about human-centered design. I’m a member of the task group developing a User Experience Design Standard for the AV industry, and also sit on AVIXA’s Standards Steering Committee.

AVN: Why does volunteering matter to you?

LP: It’s a privilege to contribute to the AV industry, where I’ve worked for almost 40 years. And I love the new direction that AVIXA has taken, emphasizing the human experiences that AV helps to create. My fairly unusual background as a designer is a great fit for this focus. It’s really exciting to be a part of realizing AVIXA’s vision.

AVN: Anything else you'd like to add?

LP: It’s truly humbling to receive this award, realizing how many volunteers around the world contribute their time and talents to developing our industry and the people in it. I was astonished to be named Volunteer of the Year, and I’m beyond honored.

