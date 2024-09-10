AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Video 2024

Check out the AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Why Image Matters to learn how new displays, content distribution, and management technologies are changing the face of the visual message.

NOW AVAILABLE! AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Why Image Matters

29 AV/IT Thought Leaders from the AV/IT industry were invited to weigh in on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility—and even what to expect from future tech.

AV/IT Team: Check out how the team at SAVI Controls has created what may be the most advanced commercial AV experience center for dealers and end customers.

8 Case Studies: Pro Displays Shine in the Sunshine State | Focal Point | Curved Video Wall Project Takes Flight | Vegas Casino Goes All in On Content Control | High-Bright and Beautiful Screens | Serving Up an Immersive Visual Feast | Sustainability and Design Across the Pond | A Crystal-Clear Gateway to Collaboration

43 Products Come into Focus: Fine-pixel-pitch LED Video Walls, All-in-One Displays, KVMs, Content Management Systems, a 98-inch 4K Display, SDVoE Transmitter/Receiver, Multi-viewers, Interactive Displays, Projectors, Digital Signage Players, and much more!

AV Technology Staff

