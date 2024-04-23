AV Technology Manager’s Guide to The New Media Ecosystem

AV Technology Manager’s Guide to The New Media Ecosystem
16 AV/IT Thought Leaders share their insights into trends or best practices for navigating the new media ecosystem evolution. New ways to create and produce are being born. Never have there been as many cost-effective, easier-to-use, and exciting solutions for every vertical market, from education to corporate, healthcare, retail, and beyond.

AV/IT Team: Pioneering green screen technology and virtual production help ensure interviews with remote guests are both seamless and accessible.

3 Case Studies: A Tailored Virtual Production Approach | Custom Mic Kits for High-End Clients | Motocross Gear Sales Get an Eposter Upgrade  

14 Products to help create, produce, and stream high-quality media.

