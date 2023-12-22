AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Great Installs of 2023

24 Great Installs of 2023 We present 24 outstanding installations that span multiple applications: An experience that can be seen from space | The shape of the new collaboration | Immersive and interactive experiences | Command and control | Esports that level up | Refined audio in a house of worship, a meeting space and classroom | Engaging casinos | An airport that informs | and more!

Celebrating 10 AV/IT Teams behind the great installs of 2023 within higher education: University of Nevada, Las Vegas | University of Southern California | University of Québec in Montreal School of Management | James B. Hunt Jr. Library at North Carolina State University (NC State) | Stevens Institute of Technology | North Carolina State University (NC State) | Sonic College | Virginia Tech’s Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology | Institut de Recherche contre les Cancers de l’Appareil Digestif | City University of Hong Kong

21 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on how their companies support AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience. While some responses are similar, the offerings and philosophies are nuanced.

19 Products That Matter for 2024

