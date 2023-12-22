AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Great Installs of 2023

By AV Technology Staff
published

Download the AV Technology Manager’s Guide to Great Installs of 2023 and get prepared to be inspired, informed, and motivated.

(Image credit: Future)

24 Great Installs of 2023 We present 24 outstanding installations that span multiple applications: An experience that can be seen from space | The shape of the new collaboration | Immersive and interactive experiences | Command and control | Esports that level up | Refined audio in a house of worship, a meeting space and classroom | Engaging casinos | An airport that informs | and more!

Celebrating 10 AV/IT Teams behind the great installs of 2023 within higher education: University of Nevada, Las Vegas | University of Southern California | University of Québec in Montreal School of Management | James B. Hunt Jr. Library at North Carolina State University (NC State) | Stevens Institute of Technology | North Carolina State University (NC State) | Sonic College | Virginia Tech’s Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology | Institut de Recherche contre les Cancers de l’Appareil Digestif | City University of Hong Kong 

21 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on how their companies support AV/IT managers in creating a successful experience. While some responses are similar, the offerings and philosophies are nuanced.

19 Products That Matter for 2024

