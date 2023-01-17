AV Technology Manager's Guide to Esports Trends

By AV Technology Staff
( AVTechnology )
published

This AV Technology Manager's Guide to Esports Trends provides insight into the esports technologies and trends that can be expected in 2023. These are exciting times for institutions starting or expanding their esports programs.

AVTech Guide to Esports
(Image credit: Future)

25 Products (opens in new tab) that help esports programs gain a competitive edge.

23 AV Industry Thought Leaders (opens in new tab) share insight into the esports technologies and trends that can be expected in 2023.

2 AV/IT Teams: (opens in new tab) Expansion into the realm of collegiate esports offers one university campus community a hub for competition, education, and recreation. | Advanced gaming monitors provide learning advantages—and a competitive edge—to students at an urban enrichment center.

9 Case Studies: (opens in new tab) Go behind the scenes at colleges and universities and learn what gives them a competitive edge in esports. 

DOWNLOAD NOW! (opens in new tab)

AV Technology Staff

The staff of AV Technology serves the community of decision-makers comprising AV/IT technology managers and directors, instructional technologists, and anyone making or influencing AV/IT technology decisions within their respective facilities and institutions. 