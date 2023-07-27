AV Technology Manager's Guide to AV Control in a Hybrid World

By AV Technology Staff
( AVTechnology )
published

The Guide to AV Control in a Hybrid World explores the return to office trends, AV control in the higher ed classroom, and more!

AV Technology Manager’s Guide to AV Control in a Hybrid World
(Image credit: Future)

DOWNLOAD NOW >> AV Technology Manager's Guide to AV Control in a Hybrid World

AV control has a new mission: Make the return to the office an easy choice for employees, make BYOD and BYOM the standard, make interoperability easier to attain, and make AV control more flexible and cost-effective so that it is an option for all companies and institutions.

Too much to ask?

Check out the AV Technology Manager’s Guide to AV Control in a Hybrid World and find out. 

23 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders share their thoughts on the opportunities AV control provides in today’s environment and what developments they see on the horizon.

The AV/IT Team at Tokyo University of Science explored ways of connecting students and instructors virtually, and quickly made classes available using Zoom, and now has hybrid learning down to a science.

4 Case Studies: EVS uses KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) in its 12 training rooms worldwide. | Berkeley Prep School rolled out a fully networked audio solution that can be managed offsite. | Warren County Public Schools chose a platform that protects and prioritizes teachers’ wireless connections. | The University of Manchester Engineering Campus Development created a highly flexible teaching and research environment. 

18 Products That Matter: AV/IT enterprise and campus-worthy products are in control. 

DOWNLOAD NOW!

AV Technology Staff

The staff of AV Technology serves the community of decision-makers comprising AV/IT technology managers and directors, instructional technologists, and anyone making or influencing AV/IT technology decisions within their respective facilities and institutions. 