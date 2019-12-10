AV as Art: A Showcase of Projection Mapping

A total of 28 laser projectors from the Christie HS Series is behind “El Sueño de Toledo” (The Dream of Toledo), in Spain. This is the first spectacle by Puy du Fou España, the new historical theme park currently under construction in Toledo, which is scheduled to open to the public in spring 2021. The park is previewing El Sueño de Toledo for local audiences and the nighttime show brings over 1,500 years of Spanish history and culture to life. It first ran until October 26, 2019 and can be seen again from April 8, 2020.

Rigged in three towers with most in landscape mode and the rest in portrait, the projectors bring to life the buildings, walls, bridges, churches, windmills, rivers, trees and stones making up the set that includes 1,400 square meters of projection area plus water screens on the five-hectare stage. Completed in under eight months, it serves as the backdrop for the appearance of Reccared I, Alfonso VI, Alfonso X the Wise, Al Ma’mun, Isabella of Castile, and historical characters including Christopher Columbus, Emperor Charles V, and Miguel de Cervantes.