AR + Piano + Your Room = ?

Steinway & Sons might be in its 169th year of creating pianos with an uncompromising standard for sound, touch, and beauty, but they have also kept up with the times.

Steinway & Sons Launches Room View App

Steinway & Sons, makers of the finest pianos in the world, announces the launch of a custom-designed augmented reality (AR) app that allows piano buyers to see what a new piano will look like in a home, studio, classroom, or performance space—completely virtually.

The Steinway Room View app was developed in response to the global trend toward remote access technologies and the increase in new Steinway grand piano sales that stemmed from the pandemic and people spending more time at home. The utility of the app, however, offers opportunities far beyond those related to Covid-related distancing. With a simple user interface, piano buyers and designers can work with Steinway sales representatives to “try out” different piano sizes and colors, ensuring the right fit and style for each space. The app supports Steinway’s full line of grand pianos and some unique finishes.

Steinway Room View was created by Membit, developers of location-based augmented reality applications. The company has created a proprietary geolocative photo and AR content sharing technology that allows pictures and digital models to be placed and viewed in exact locations. Users of iPhone and iPad can connect virtually with a Steinway sales representative to either make an appointment for an in-home visit or to conduct an augmented reality visit within the app.

“For the first time in our company’s long history, buyers can experiment with the placement of our beautiful pianos without ever leaving their comfort of their homes or having an in-person visit from a representative,” said Gavin English, president of Steinway & Sons Americas. “It is fascinating to see how today’s innovative technologies support the pianos that have been world icons since 1853. We’re very proud to launch Steinway Room View—there is nothing else like it in the piano world.”

