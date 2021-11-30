Android TVs Demonstrate ROI in Hospitality

A TV that gets better with age? The impact of COVID-19 has and continues to have a destructive impact on the economy, with few industries exempt. Hospitality has been hit hard and it’s not just revenue from empty rooms. Lucrative incomes from corporate conferencing, function rooms, bars, restaurants, room service – all severely impacted during full or partial closures.

ROI has never been more important, but guest expectations continue to rise with little regard for a hotel’s bank balance. TVs now play an increasingly important role in the guest experience. However, keeping pace with guests’ viewing demands and how they choose to consume content (linear, streaming, casting) is a necessary and often costly requirement. But it doesn’t have to be.

Smarter Decision-making

When buying a new hotel TV, it’s important to look at the bigger picture with the traditional criteria (size, HD, etc) forming only part of the decision-making process. The OS plays an important role both today and the future, both on an experience and financial level. At PPDS, we’ve been working closely on the opportunities through the Android TV OS for our Philips MediaSuite range.

Harnessing the power of Android, TVs can evolve with regular and sometimes transformative feature upgrades—allowing TVs to literally improve with age and perform like the latest models. With Android, coupled with built in technologies (such as Chromecast) and access to thousands of popular apps and streaming services, hotel TVs can offer a superior viewing experience to that at home.

This can all be done entirely remotely, saving additional and frustrating manual updates.

With Android TVs like Philips MediaSuite, future technology is literally able to come to you without the need for dipping back into your pockets.

By Joe King, VP, Commercial Displays, PPDS