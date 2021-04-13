PPDS Launches 4K Philips MediaSuite Pro Android TV Range for Hotels

The What: PPDS is celebrating its return to the hospitality market in North America, with the launch of a brand-new range of Philips MediaSuite Pro Android TVs, bringing 4K picture performance, advanced entertainment choice, and extensive customization features to the hospitality industry.

PPDS MediaSuite Pro TVs (Image credit: PPDS)

The What Else: Arriving in North America after a successful launch in Europe, the new Philips MediaSuite range comes in a variety of sizes, from 43- to 75-inch. The Philips MediaSuite range runs on Android TV OS and features Chromecast built-inTM, allowing guests to stream and view content—be it photos, movies, music, or even presentations—instantly and in up to 4K from their compatible laptop or mobile device (IOSTM, Android, or Windows) with just the touch of a button. No new apps or additional hardware are required.

Philips MediaSuite TVs also now come with the functionality to embed Netflix, allowing users to enjoy seamless access to all their favorite movies and shows in just a few simple clicks. With MediaSuite, there’s no need for any external players or satellite TV, and a dedicated Netflix button on the remote control provides instant access for efficient usability.

Running on a venue's secure network, TVs can be centrally controlled, managed, and updated, either individually or collectively. This functionality allows technology managers to customize to their brand standards, be it through imagery, colors, or even personalized messaging—without ever disturbing guests.

The Bottom Line: As part of PPDS’ commitment to supporting the hospitality industry, all MediaSuite TVs in North America are backed by the company’s Extended Lifetime promise. This ensures all HFL6114U models, can be upgraded to the latest version of Android TV OS —as and when updates are available—bringing all the latest entertainment, control, and security features at no additional cost.

Available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inches, the HFL6114U series provides 4K UHD (3840x2160) picture quality and comes with a slim, black bezel design, together with a stylish matching stand.