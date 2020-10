"At Minnesota state colleges, students spend an average of $1,000 a year on textbooks alone.

But in Brainerd, they can earn a two-year degree without paying a penny for books."—Source: eCampus News



WHY THIS MATTERS:

By ensuring that required texts can be provided to students without additional costs, these courses are winning big with students, but some instructors have concerns about quality. Could you see your institution cutting out textbook costs? —Eduwire Editors