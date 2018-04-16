Will AI be a bane or boon for education? (EdScoop)

"The advent of artificial intelligence could increase societal inequalities, or it could provide teachers with the tools to customize instruction for every individual student. The outcome comes down to how our society lays the groundwork for the rapid changes AI promises to deliver."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It’s hard to say how AI will truly impact higher ed long term, but it’s already started to make an impact. How is your school preparing students for a future with automation? —Eduwire Editors