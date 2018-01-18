Why this IT method could beat cybersecurity’s #1 challenge (eCampus News)

"You’ve seen the TV show before. A shadowy miscreant in a black hoodie is furiously typing away at a keyboard, illuminated only by the glow of the monitor. Suddenly, a dialog box pops up: 'ACCESS GRANTED.' The attacker has successfully hacked the mainframe. Unfortunately, Hollywood’s portrayal of 'hacking' doesn’t quite match up with the challenges of cybersecurity these days."—Source: eCampus News



Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to stop phishing campaigns in their tracks? MFA can help. eCampus News breaks down multi-factor authentication and shows how it can be an effective tool for protecting campus data. —Eduwire Editors