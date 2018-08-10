Topics

Why Higher Ed Should Do More with Blockchain Tech (Campus Technology)

"When Oral Roberts University hosted the one-day event, "Blockchain Essentials in Education," all attendees received a blockchain-based certificate from the Tulsa university verifying their participation. Perhaps nothing else could have illustrated the potential of blockchain technology more appropriately."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Blockchain represents not only the future of cloud-run "templates" that could potentially streamline replace "entire cumbersome processes," it represents a paradigm shift. Higher ed should be the testing ground for new solutions. See what works. Test and beta test. Take a page from this Tulsa university. —Eduwire Editors