What Do Online Students Want? 3 Findings From a New Survey Offer Some Clues (The Chronicle of Higher Ed)

"What do online students want? According to a new survey, they want to conduct more of their course activities on their mobile phones or tablets, and they’d like better career-planning services. Their biggest regrets? They all relate to not having done enough research about the college and what it would cost before they enrolled."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Ed

