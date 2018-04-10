What do at-risk students, English language learners and adult college students have in common? (The Hechinger Report)

"The New York Times has a new education supplement, called Learning, and The Hechinger Report is collaborating with the Times to produce Bulletin Board, a collection of noteworthy ideas and trends in education that will appear on page 2 of the section, which will come out four times a year. The April issue’s theme was 'Nontraditional learning.'"—Source: The Hechinger Report

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For non-traditional students of every stripe, technology opens the doors of possibility and provides powerful learning tools, right at their fingertips. See how different forms of edtech are helping many different kinds of people receive a solid education. —Eduwire Editors